AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27. 25,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.34.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

