Hill Island Financial LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.13 and its 200-day moving average is $470.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.