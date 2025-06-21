UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 8,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
UOL Group Stock Down 2.0%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.
UOL Group Company Profile
UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 3 Consumer Staple Giants Are Oversold and Set to Skyrocket
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.