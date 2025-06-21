UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 8,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

UOL Group Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

UOL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.