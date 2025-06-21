Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

