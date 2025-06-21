First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,532,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,435,000.

BIZD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

