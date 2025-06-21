First American Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First American Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $174.74 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $180.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

