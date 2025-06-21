iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

