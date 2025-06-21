Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Up 20.3% – What’s Next?

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Promotora de Informaciones Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Promotora de Informaciones
Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.
