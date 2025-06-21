Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

