Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 479,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

