iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

