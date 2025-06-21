Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 614.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.