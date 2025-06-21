American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

