Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.76). Approximately 80,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 428,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.80 ($0.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Smiths News

Smiths News Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £138.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.48.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smiths News had a negative return on equity of 296.51% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smiths News plc will post 10.5555556 earnings per share for the current year.

Smiths News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.