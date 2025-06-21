Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,228,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 258,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$27.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
