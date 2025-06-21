Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CLG LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 48,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

