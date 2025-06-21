Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

