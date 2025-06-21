Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.41 and a 52 week high of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

