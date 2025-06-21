Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8%

TSM opened at $209.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.