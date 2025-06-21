Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

