Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

