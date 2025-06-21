Canoe Financial LP Has $159.29 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 2.6% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.17% of CME Group worth $159,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.42.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

