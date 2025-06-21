Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

