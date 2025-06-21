Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 156,262,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 61,678,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £960,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
