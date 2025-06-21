NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97). 4,029,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,655,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.02 ($2.18).

NCC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.60. The stock has a market cap of £461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. Analysts expect that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

NCC Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.97%.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

