Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 26.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $338.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

