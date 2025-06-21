Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 410,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average session volume of 52,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.