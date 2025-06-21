NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97). Approximately 4,029,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,655,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.02 ($2.18).

NCC Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of £461.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.60.

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts expect that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current year.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

NCC Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.97%.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

