Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,949 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Progressive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average is $264.44. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

