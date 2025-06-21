L.M. Kohn & Company Has $346,000 Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,411.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,349.08. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

