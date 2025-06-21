ORG Partners LLC Sells 13,063 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

