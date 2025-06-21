Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 75.95%.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of CMCM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.73. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

