Advisor Resource Council Takes $2.80 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,914 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

