L.M. Kohn & Company Has $232,000 Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

