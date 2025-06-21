PFG Investments LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

