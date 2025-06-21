Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 156 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,100,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 132,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

