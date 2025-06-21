PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

