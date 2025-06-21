Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.