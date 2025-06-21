Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 133,788 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUNFree Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,788 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.4% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile



The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June (BATS:PJUN)

