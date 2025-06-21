Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,317 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.46 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

