Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.