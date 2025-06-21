SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 8.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $33,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

