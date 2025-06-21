Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.76. 4,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.7924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

