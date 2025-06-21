Garde Capital Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $326.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

