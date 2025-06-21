Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 52,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 63,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares by 1,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

