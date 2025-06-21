BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.04 and last traded at C$22.02. Approximately 5,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

