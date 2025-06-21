Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.