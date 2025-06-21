Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

