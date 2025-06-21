The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.67. 6,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

