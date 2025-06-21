Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 568,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 332,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 1.6%

About Treasury Wine Estates

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.